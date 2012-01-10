What is DNow?

DNow (Discipleship Now) is an event that brings students together for an unforgettable weekend full of spiritual growth, awesome worship, meeting new friends, strengthening current friendships, and having fun! We have small group Bible studies and other activities held in the comfort of an FBCM Host Home with a nightly large group worship service here at church. DNow will change your life from the inside out! This year we will be having the awesome band, 1000 Generations (www.1000Generations.com), lead us in worship and a great guest speaker, Adam Robinson (www.AdamRobinson.org), will help us find out what a vibrant and life-giving adventure walking with Christ can be. Cost is only $45/Student ($100/Family Maximum) and you can register online at www.DNow2012.Weebly.com.

What is the Kick-Off?

Kick-Off for DNow will be on Wednesday, January 25 in the Student Worship Center at 7 p.m. This is where you will meet your host family and receive additional instructions about the weekend. Parents are encouraged to attend

WHERE: First Baptist Church Maryville

WHEN: Kick-Off Wednesday, January 25 | DNow Friday, January 27 – Sunday, January 29

COST: $45/Student ($100/Family Maximum)



