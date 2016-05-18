GRANITE CITY - Dixon Trading Post is reopening under new management by DLP Auction Services this Friday at 1735 Grand Ave. in Granite City.

DLP Auction Services will kick off the celebration in style for families with appearances from the Disney movie “Frozen” characters Anna and Elsa. Super hero Captain America will also appear. The Disney characters will appear from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m., then the live auction will be begin at 6 p.m. There will be free photo opportunities for parents and also free hot dogs, chips and soda.

The live auctions will be at 6 p.m. every Friday in Granite City at 1735 Grand Ave. Starting Friday the 21st the new auction house will have "Fish Fry Fridays" where they will offer fish sandwiches and sides for families to enjoy.

“Our auction will be a different twist compared to most,” said DLP Auction Services.” “We will have new liquidated merchandise including household items, electronics, tools, fishing poles, toys and a wide variety of other items.

The other half will be the typical used goods you find at auctions from antiques, collectibles, furniture, tools and more.

Article continues after sponsor message

On top of the auction, they will also sell liquidation pallets which are great resources for flea marketers, ebayers, and online sellers.” The pallet sales are held weekly.

For those who do not know where the auction location will be, it is directly across from the U.S. Steel mill on the corner of 18th and Grand.

The grand opening 50/50 raffle will be donated to a local charity, "Momma D's Hope for Kids", a local charity that helps low income families in need.

Each week a different charity organization will be sponsored in the 50/50 raffle.

More like this: