HAMEL – Since 2007, DK’s Market has been providing their customers with the best service around, competitive pricing and much more with their second-to-none full service grocery store in Hamel.

The market has been serving citizens of Madison County and beyond for over 9 years and came about through casual conversation about the community’s growth.

Owners Linda and Brian Weiler, Denise and Mark Reeder, Craig and Ann Kruckeberg and Kerry and Sandy Weinacht work hard every day to ensure that they are providing the very best service and products for the members of their community and beyond.

“[We realized] there was no grocery store in Hamel and that someone was going to build one someday,” Sandy Weinacht, one of DK’s Market’s owners said. “We decided, ‘why not us?’ Two years later, we opened.”

Since that fateful conversation, the store, named after the first initials of their children’s names, Daniel, Katie, Kiley and Kayla, and one owner’s last name, Kruckeberg, has been bringing the best products and most competitive prices they can find to their customers ever since.

“Our quality products and service, personal service, attention to detail, cleanliness, friendly employees and hometown pride set us aside from other businesses,” Weinacht said.

DK’s Market is a one-stop shop for any of your grocery needs, including a large selection of fresh produce and meats, dairy items, a deli, aisles upon aisles of in-stock merchandise including liquor, beer, cleaning supplies, first aid items and more. The store also sells lottery tickets and cigarettes behind the front counter. Propane tank rentals and firewood are also available.

Above all else, the owners and employees of DK’s Market simply care about their customers more than anything.

“We are a small business that gets to know our customers, not a large company that doesn’t care about them,” she said.

DK’s Market loves to keep their customers engaged through in-store and social media giveaways.

“We like to give back to our customer base, thanking them for their continued support,” she said.

One way that DK’s Market likes to thank their customers for their support is the store's BBQ Thursdays, where the grill masters will head outside to cook some delicious ribs, steak and more for their faithful customers. The store also throws exclusive one-day meat sales so their customers can get some great deals on fresh cuts.

In October, the business also hosts a highly anticipated craft fair, where local vendors can get together in the parking lot and sell some handmade or vintage items.

DK’s Market has over 1,800-square feet of finished rental space available with over 3,000-square feet unfinished space also available for rent.

DK’s Market is located on 225 West State Street in Hamel. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Like DK’S Market on Facebook for their online prize giveaways for customers and visit their website for more information about their craft fair and BBQ Thursdays.

