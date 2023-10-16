Diving Competition Largest Ever: Swim For Hope Overall, Big Success At Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center
October 16, 2023 5:09 PM October 16, 2023 5:19 PM
EDWARDSVILLE - In the one-meter springboard diving event of Saturday's Swim For Hope Meet at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center, Nicki Kuchyt of Lockport won the competition with 411.90 points, with McLaren Seaton of the Tigers second at 355.60 points.
Edwardsville head girls swim coach Christian Rhoten said the diving event at the Swim For Hope was the largest they have hosted at CFAC with 17 divers entered.
He explained: "Diving is a sport that is growing more and more and to have a deep field like that is exactly what you hope for as a meet host. It was also a good prep for later in the season with all of the potential divers at sectionals competing today."
Overall, Rhoten said he was overjoyed at how the Swim For Hope Meet went as a whole.
"It was a lot of fun to have two teams from the Chicago area make the trip down for this meet," he said. " We were able to mix up the lineup racing shorter sprint events. This year, we added in a 50-free relay "shootout” where we had three rounds of the 50 free cutting to the top 16 in round two and top 8 in round three. It was a lot of swimming in a short amount of time but the change of pace kept things fresh."
