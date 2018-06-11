GILLESPIE - The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office directed a search of Gillespie Lake on Monday after information of an alleged body finding on Sunday, but after a dive team and sonar search, nothing was discovered, Sheriff Shawn Kahl informed media.

“We got some information Sunday and came in at that point and contacted one of our detectives and got a preliminary look at what was going on,” he said. “We decided we needed to go a little further so we contacted a dive team out of Litchfield to check the suspected area. The Gillespie Fire Department and Gillespie Police Department joined us. We contacted the Major Case Squad to keep them in the loop of what was going on.”

Kahl said after the search, there was nothing more at this point to tell.

“We didn’t find anything in the water, so we are going to move on,” he said.

