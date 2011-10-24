Godfrey, Ill. – The Lewis and Clark Community College Diversity Council will sponsor a “Day of the Dead” (or Dia de los Muertos) altar workshop on Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. in Reid Hall on the first floor near the Underground Connection.

Dia de los Muertos focuses on family and friends praying for and remembering those who have died, and the holiday can be traced back to indigenous cultures such as the Aztecs. In Mexico, it is observed in connection with the Catholic All Saints Day and All Souls Day.

Michael Quintero, associate professor at Saint Louis Community College Florissant Valley will construct a “Day of the Dead” altar and answer participants’ questions regarding the holiday.

Quintero was born in Okinawa, Japan and grew up in South Texas. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Corpus Christi State University and his master’s degree in fine arts from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. His sculptures and installations are informed by animism, Buddhism, existentialism, Mesoamerican art and architecture and eco-feminism.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Ann Davidson, coordinator and assistant professor of art at Lewis and Clark at (618) 468-4657.

