EDWARDSVILLE - On Friday, May 18, District 7 will host a NASA International Space Station Inflight Education Downlink at Liberty Middle School. Eighth-grade students from both Lincoln and Liberty Middle Schools will have the opportunity to interact with astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

The event will be broadcast live on NASA TV, streamed on the web, and promoted via District 7 Facebook and Webpages.

Superintendent Lynda Andre is excited about the opportunity this brings to District 7 students. “This exceptional experience will allow crewmembers to demonstrate to our students concepts unique to space and provide time for students to participate in a live question and answer session with the crew,” Andre said.

District 7 submitted a letter of intent earlier this year to apply for this opportunity to support its eighth-grade science curriculum, enhance daily STEM education, pique student curiosity, and increase student knowledge about the International Space Station.

Dr. Andre said the Downlink with the International space Station will take place between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and last approximately 20-30 minutes. “NASA will provide a more definitive timeframe within the week prior to the event.”

According to www.nasa.gov, this event “supports NASA’s efforts to encourage K-12 students to study and pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).” Downlinks are facilitated by the Johnson Space Center Office of Education as part of the Year of Education on Station, and use the unique experience of human spaceflight to promote and enhance STEM education.nasa

“In addition to the Downlink, eighth grade students from both middle schools will utilize the whole school day participating in a number of great STEM learning activities,” Andre said.

The District will work closely with its eighth-grade science teachers and will partner with the Riverbend Astronomy Club, SIUE Stem Center, SIUE Physics Club, EHS Science Club, and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to bring a series of space-related, hands-on learning stations to students as part of this exciting day.

For more information on the NASA downlink, visit: https://www.nasa.gov/offices/education/centers/johnson/downlinks



