On March 20, 2018, the voters of Madison County will be asked to approve a proposal to provide funding to all county school districts through a 1-percent sales tax increase. The revenue from this sales tax can only be used to maintain and improve school facilities or to make payments on existing building bond debt.

The Edwardsville District 7 Board of Education will develop a final plan, and options the Board of Education will consider include:

Paying for the over $12 million in identified Health Life Safety repairs/improvements (HVAC systems, plumbing, roofs, parking lots, etc.) without issuing bonds that could increase the District’s Debt Service Tax Rate

Paying off existing school building bond debt and potentially lowering the District’s Debt Service Tax Rate

Paying for safety and security upgrades; including video camera systems, doors, etc.

Paying for general maintenance of existing facilities

Paying for installation of technology infrastructure upgrades

Paying for the construction of additions and renovations to existing facilities

Paying for the construction of new facilities

Paying for repairs and improvements to the District’s fine arts and athletic facilities

In addition, future roof replacements, parking lot repairs, and ongoing maintenance/repairs district-wide will be funded by revenue from the Madison County School Facility Sales Tax. As a result, much of the burden for funding public education facility improvements will be shifted from property taxes to a sales tax.

The ballot question will read as follows:

“Shall a retailer’s occupation tax and service occupation tax (commonly referred to as a “Sales Tax”) be imposed in Madison County at a rate of 1 percent to be used exclusively for school facility purposes?”

The 1 percent tax increase will generate annually approximately $4.5 million for District 7 when totaling revenue estimates for Madison County.

The sales tax revenues can be used for:

Safety and security improvements

New or remodeled school facilities

Additions and renovations

Article continues after sponsor message

Energy efficiency

Paying off existing building bond debt

Architectural planning and engineering

The sales tax revenue cannot be used for:

Salaries and benefits

Instructional costs

Textbooks and computers

Moveable equipment

School buses

Direct operating costs

Unlike many types of sales tax, this specific tax does not tax items that many people think to be essential to families, and especially, senior citizens. Services are not taxed.

The increased sales tax does not apply to:

Cars, trucks, ATVs, boats, RVs or mobile homes

Unprepared food (groceries)

Medicine (prescriptions drugs, vitamins & over the counter drugs)

Farm equipment, parts and farm inputs

If it is not currently taxed, it will not be taxed.

As March 20th quickly approaches, please make sure you are well informed and do not forget to exercise your right to vote!

More like this: