EDWARDSVILLE - District 7 has scheduled additional kindergarten registration for May 18 thru May 31 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at each of the District’s primary buildings: Hamel, Midway, Nelson, Glen Carbon, Goshen and Leclaire Schools.

Parents of kindergarten-age students are encouraged to begin the registration process at this time even if they have not gathered all of the required registration materials. Completing the preliminary paperwork now will put parents and children in the District database, ensuring they receive notification of kindergarten related information as it becomes available. In addition, the District will create TigerView accounts for those that have registered, which will give parents access to bus and teacher assignments upon the opening of TigerView on August 8, 2018.

Parents registering children for kindergarten should be aware of the following criteria for registering:

The child must be five years old on or before September 1, 2018

Parents must present an ORIGINAL copy of their child’s birth certificate

Parents must present two proofs of District 7 residency

A completed registration packet must adhere to these requirements.

Requests for half-day kindergarten require the completion of the Half-Day Kindergarten Request Form that must be signed by a District 7 administrator and filed in the school office and Hadley House by the close of business on June 29, 2018.

The District will conduct its annual Elementary Registration, including Kindergarten, on July 25, 2018, from noon – 7:00 p.m. in all elementary schools. Parents who cannot attend during these dates may register at their child’s school Monday-Friday during regular business hours. Please consult the District 7 website at www.ecusd7.org for more information and registration forms.

