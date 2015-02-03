Three students from District 7 competed in the Special Olympics individual skills basketball competition at Mascoutah Middle School on Saturday, Jan. 24. Athletes competed against other athletes with comparable skill levels. The competitors demonstrated their ability to shoot baskets from different ranges, dribbling while being timed, and passing the basketball.

Athletes from District 7 competed in a group of seven athletes. Hunter Hinson, student at Lincoln Middle School, received the gold medal, Matthew Sharoni, student at Lincoln Middle School, received the silver medal, and Michael Bugger, student at Edwardsville High School, received the bronze medal. The athletes were coached by Yvonne Hallemann and Shannon Leahy.

District 7 will also be competing in the Special Olympics aquatics competition. The Special Olympics aquatics competition will be held at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center on March 21, 2015. Students will also have the opportunity to participate in the Special Olympics Spring Games which will be held at SIUE on May 3, 2015.

If you would like to learn more about Special Olympics please visit www.soill.org or if you would like more information regarding District 7 and their participation in Special Olympics please contact Adam Garrett, Student Services and Special Education Coordinator at agarrett@ecusd7.org or 618-655-6051.

