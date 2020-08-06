EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 announced to parents that TigerView will be open at 8 a.m. on Monday, August 10.

Once in Tigerview, parents and students can access the following information:

- Bus information for all students.

- Teacher assignments for elementary students.

- Schedules for middle and high school students.

"Teacher assignments and schedules will be accessible in TigerView for all students including those students who will be 100 percent remote learning," District 7 said. "Students who are 100 percent remote will also be contacted by their teacher(s) by Wednesday, August 12, with additional information.

"On Friday, August 7, you will receive an email from this address that will provide TigerView login information and passwords. You will use this information to log in to TigerView on Monday.

"Parents of elementary students can expect communication from your student’s building principal by the end of this week with additional information. There will not be an evening to bring supplies to the classroom before school begins at any elementary school. Parents will be asked to send supplies with students within the first few days of school."

