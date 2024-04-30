PIASA - Southwestern distance star Emma Wyman recently made her official college selection at Truman State University.

Her coach Gary Bowker said he believes Truman State will be a great place for his gifted distance runner.

Emma is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for her efforts in track and field. Emma will go down as one of the top Southwestern distance runners in school history.

One of Emma’s better meets this season was at the Carlinville Girls Invite in April. Wyman finished first in the 800 meters, 1600 meters, and 3200 meters in that meet, an incredible triple win.

Coach Bowker said Emma fell in love with Truman State on her visit. Truman State is in Kirksville, MO.

“She had several injuries but everything about it fit well," he said. "They not only had the cross country and track programs she wanted but also she will be able to study to become a vet. The whole culture there seems to fit like a glove.”

Emma is primed for a solid finish this season, her coach said.

“She has done well as to be expected,” he said.

Coach Bowker is in big hopes of seeing Emma running in one of her distance races at state.

Again, congrats to Emma Wyman on her Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month honor.

