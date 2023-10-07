GODFREY – Potential students and families interested in learning more about Lewis and Clark Community College’s offerings are invited to immerse themselves in the Trailblazer experience at Discover Day, Monday, Oct. 9.

“Tour the Godfrey Campus and speak with program and student support representatives to get firsthand insights into how Lewis and Clark can help you make the most of your college experience,” Recruiter Daniel Nosce said. Discover Lewis and Clark’s options for short-term degrees and certificates as well as transfer programs that help district residents save thousands of dollars on a four-year degree. While exploring, future Trailblazers will have the chance to interact with current students, who can share their personal experiences and give valuable perspectives on campus life. The event, which will be held from 4-6 p.m., in the Hatheway Quad, will also feature academic and financial aid advisors who can provide guidance for finding the right programs and navigating the financial aspects of a higher education, from grants and scholarships to student loans.

“Discover Day is a chance for students in our surrounding communities to learn what makes Lewis and Clark Community College special,” Director of Enrollment Management Aamer Chauhdri said. “We’ll showcase everything that L&C has to offer, from programs and departments to student support and organizations.” Discover Day is held twice a year on Presidents Day and Columbus Day, when the school districts are closed but the college is not, so students can experience campus without having to miss school or work. L&C Mascot Blazer the Newfie poses for a selfie with a prospective student during Discover Day.

Pre-registration is encouraged so the college can better serve the needs of its guests, but it is not required. The registration link can be found at https://www.lc.edu/admissions/tour-campus/discoverday.html.

