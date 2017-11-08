GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association invites its members and the general public to discover and explore Pompeii & Amalfi, Italy. This eight (8) day trip will include six (6) nights’ accommodation at first class hotel in Sorrento, breakfast daily at the hotel, and four (4) dinners. Highlights include: round trip scheduled airfare into

Italy; transfers and sightseeing as indicated in the itinerary, with assistance, by deluxe motor-coach; full day guided excursion to Positano and Ravello/Sorrento & Amalfi/Pompeii; Pizza and Pasta demonstration and tasting; as well as many other activities including a welcome cocktail and orientation. More information can be found on the RiverBend Growth Associations Website at www.growthassociation.com and click on the, “Pompeii & Amalfi” button on the home page . Attendees will be departing on October 17, 2018. Book your trip before February 15th, 2018 and save! For more information please contact the RiverBend Growth Association at 618-467-2280 or receptionist@growthassociation.com.

Pompeii, as most know, is a town in Italy that was buried under volcanic ash and lava when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 CE and remained buried until its rediscovery 1500 years later. Individual highlights and sites of interest in Pompeii include temples, the frescoes and the fitted kitchens, but what is really amazing about Pompeii is the atmosphere in the town, and the curious sense that Pompeii might have been occupied until very recently, with the residents all leaving town just before your visit…

Amalfi is a popular town centrally placed on the equally popular – and very scenic – Amalfi Coast, just south of Sorrento. The Almafi Coast is a stretch of coastline on the southern side of the Sorrentine Peninsula extending from Positano in the west to Vietri sul Mare in the East. You will visit Ravello – the dramatic hillside town, famous for its Villa Rufolo. Villa Rufolo is a great destination offering breathtaking views and beautiful gardens. At the center of Positano, located in one of the most beautiful valleys of the Amalfi peninsula, you can see the brightly colored “maiolica” dome of Santa Maria Assunta, the main church of Positano.

The city of Sorrento is full of fashionable shops and characteristic artisan shops selling local products and wares. Sorrento is a rich and elegant city, full of world class hotels and restaurants. The wonderful climate attracted Roman noblemen in ancient times that came to Sorrento and built magnificent villas.

