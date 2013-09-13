Dinner At Lincoln's Table Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. My Just Desserts and Alton Little Theater will co-host a Dinner Theater Experience on Saturday, September 28th at 6pm. "Dinner At Lincoln's Table" presents a four-course meal (created by one of the best cook's in town) that replicates a meal served at the White House by Mary Todd Lincoln. Guests

will be entertained throughout the leisurely meal by ten actor/historians who share stories of Lincoln's life and times - particularly the role that the City of Alton played in Lincoln's life. Alton 's former citizens did play a crucial role in the Underground Railroad and the passage of the Thirteenth Amendment - and Lincoln's days in Alton as a young trial lawyer and later as a Presidential hopeful will be brought to life by actors who work with the City's tourism Board and the Vintage Voices and Living History Tour programs. Guests will meet Elijah Lovejoy, Mrs. James Shields (who tells about Lincoln's duel), Clara Judd (a double spy for the Confederacy and the Union), Lyman Trumbell (author of the thirteenth Amendment), Robert Todd Lincoln, Mary Todd Lincoln - and MORE. Tickets for the event are $35 and Reservations can be made through the restaurant at 462-5881. Future Lincoln dinners are planned for February and November in 2014.