Spread some cheer at the Jersey County Business Association Annual Dinner Banquet, being held March 26, 2015 at Aerie’s Terrace in Grafton! 

In order to help advertise your business, please bring your favorite bottle of wine with your business card attached.  Wine will be given away by a raffle drawing. 

(Since the event is being held at a winery, we are asked not to open wine bottles while on premise.) 

