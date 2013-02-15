Pat Schwarte of RiverBender.com stands with Jackie Williams of Granite City - winner of Riverbender.com?s Valentine?s Dinner and Flowers contest.

Jackie won a dozen American Beauty red roses from Dick's Flowers in Wood River, Illinois and dinner for two at Grafton?s Crazy Beaver Pizza Lodge.

Jackie, a dental assistant at Collinsville Dental Care, plans to have dinner at the Crazy Beaver Pizza Lodge with her fiancé David.

