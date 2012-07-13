Join Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) on this fun summer night trip as we dancing on over to America's oldest and largest outdoor musical theatre - The Muny in Forest Park to see The King & I on Thursday, August 9. Guest will enjoy dinner onsite at The Culver Pavilion. The menu will reflect an Asian theme to tie into the show. The night trip is $70 per person. This fee includes dinner, musical ticket, gratuities and transportation. The van will leave the Susnig Center parking lot at 5:30pm and will return at approximately midnight. Guests are asked to arrive no later than 5:20pm for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Thursday, July 26.

For more information or to learn how to register, please call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

Article continues after sponsor message