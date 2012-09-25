Dining to Donate at Alton Applebee's Sept 26th Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. When you eat out at Applebee's in Alton on Wed, Sept 26th and/or Wed, Oct 3, between 11am - 3pm, Applebee's will make a donation of 15% of the cost of your meal to WellSpring Resources. This helps low income people continue to get the counseling, support and psychiatric services they need, even in these tough economic times. Please invite friends, family and coworkers to lunch at Applebee's on either or both of those days! Click here to access the flyers for these days. You (and your friends) will need to bring a copy of the flyer in order to get the donation. This is an easy way to raise funds and for those cutting calories, they do have a light menu. Please mark your calendars now! Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip