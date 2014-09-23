Dimitrina Kutriansky has recently received several honors for her artwork. In May, Dimitrina won a Special Recognition Award for her mixed media work “Left Behind” in the Light, Space, and Time Gallery “Figurative” Juried Exhibition. Following this, her pastel painting “Hopelessness” was accepted into the St. Louis Artists’ Guild’s Summer Regional Exhibition. Dimitrina was also selected to participate in St. Louis Open Studios, presenting a silverpoint demonstration at the St. Louis Artists’ Guild.

In June, Dimitrina received two awards in the Light, Space, and Time Gallery’s “Landscapes” Juried Exhibition: a Special Recognition Award for her painting “Approaching Darkness” and a Special Merit Award for her painting “An Easy Afternoon.” That month, Dimitrina also won an Award of Excellence in Four Points Contemporary’s 3rd Biannual Competition for her drawing “The Land of No Dreams.”

Most recently, Dimitrina’s drawing “A Vanishing Era” was selected as one of the winners of North Light Books’ national competition Strokes of Genius 7: Depth, Dimension, and Space. North Light Books will release a compilation of the selected works in a published book.

Dimitrina Stamboldjiev Kutriansky was born in Sofia, Bulgaria. After immigrating to the United States with her parents as a child, she obtained a bachelors of arts in fine arts from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville and a masters of arts from the University of Iowa. Dimitrina later obtained her certification and masters in education and is now working full-time as an artist. She lives in Collinsville, Illinois with her husband and daughter. Dimitrina is represented by Compônere Gallery of Art and Fashion in St. Louis, Missouri, where her work can currently be seen.

Dimitrina posts photos of both completed works and works-in-progress on her Twitter account: @EnaKutriansky. Her full portfolio can be seen on her website: www.dimitrinakutriansky.com.

