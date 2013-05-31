Dillard's Sale in AMH Connector Lobby June 4-5
May 31, 2013 2:23 PM
Listen to the story
Alton Memorial Hospital's White Cross Auxiliary will conduct a Dillard's sale in the hospital's Beeby Wing connector lobby from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 5. All proceeds benefit the White Cross Auxiliary. Dillard's will have a wide variety of products for sale, including plenty of great Father's Day ideas.
For more information, call 618-463-7872.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.