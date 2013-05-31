Dillard's Sale in AMH Connector Lobby June 4-5 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton Memorial Hospital's White Cross Auxiliary will conduct a Dillard's sale in the hospital's Beeby Wing connector lobby from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 5. All proceeds benefit the White Cross Auxiliary. Dillard's will have a wide variety of products for sale, including plenty of great Father's Day ideas. For more information, call 618-463-7872. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip