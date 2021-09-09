BETHALTO - Bethalto Police announced today that after a diligent investigation into the shots fired case from August 9, 2021, investigators obtained felony charges through the Madison County Circuit Court against Derek J. Chapple, 29, of St. Louis.

Bethalto Police said the charges issued Wednesday in this matter against Chapple for Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.

The Honorable Judge Janet Heflin issued the warrant related to the charges, setting Chapple’s bond at $50,000.

Article continues after sponsor message

Chapple is currently being sought by police and is actively warranted on the charges.

This was a summary of what happened in the case: "At 2 a.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021, the Bethalto Police Department was dispatched to a home in the 500 block of B Street, Bethalto, in reference to a complaint of multiple shots fired from the front yard. Officers from the Bethalto Police Department were assisted by Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies and Police Officers from the East Alton, Wood River, and Alton Police Departments in securing the scene.

"One individual was detained and released after questioning. A person of interest, who reportedly fled the scene is being sought for questioning in this matter."



(IT IS IMPORTANT FOR THE PUBLIC TO REMEMBER THAT CRIMINAL CHARGES ARE BASED UPON PROBABLE CAUSE ONLY AND ARE NOT CONVICTIONS OR PROOF OF GUILT. THIS DEFENDANT IS INNOCENT OF THE CHARGES FILED IN THIS MATTER UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW).

More like this: