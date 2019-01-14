ST. LOUIS – For those who enjoyed the 10-12 inches of snowfall this past weekend across the Riverbend area, next weekend's forecast from the St. Louis office of the National Weather Service (NWS) is good news.

Models in the St. Louis office of the NWS are all predicting a large storm system will again be moving through the area this coming Friday night through this coming Saturday. While the exact details of the storm – such as when, where and how much precipitation (as well as what kind of precipitation) are not clear at this point, meteorologists are predicting it could bring even more heavy snow – while there are several variables to factor this early in the cycle.

A meteorologist from the St. Louis NWS said the weather modeling is in agreement that something is coming, but added the model most accurate with this past weekend's winter storm is “flip-flopping” with its prediction for this weekend.

As it stands now (again, there are many variables, which can occur before this predicted storm strikes the area), it appears rain will again hit the area this Friday afternoon before again turning to snow throughout the evening into Saturday. It is too early at this time to predict whether or not there could be any other forms of precipitation, such as freezing rain and sleet, and also too early to forecast any accurate accumulations from this storm.

Another thing about which NWS meteorologists are currently unsure is whether this weekend's predicted winter weather will fall on bare ground, or if last weekend's snowfall will linger a bit on grassy surfaces. Temperatures Monday will reach the mid-30s, and the rest of the week should be into the lower-to-mid-40s.

