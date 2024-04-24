GODFREY - Ten members and sponsors of the Mississippi Valley Christian School Senior class and American Christian Honor Society showed an admirable act of kindness when they devoted their Saturday morning, April 20, 2024, to assist at Beverly Farm in Godfrey.

The Mississippi Valley Christian students are Difference Makers in their community.

Beverly Farm in Godfrey is a loving home for adults with developmental disabilities.

The Mississippi Valley Christian group, under the direction of Ms. Alexis Weller, Beverly Farm’s Development Manager, removed and replaced the current landscaping around three of the residents’ homes.

The MVCS students were excited to help prepare the grounds for Beverly Farm’s upcoming Family Weekend and made a big difference in the presentation before the event.

