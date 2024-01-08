ALTON - The Alton High School girls' tennis squad once again showed their service to the community with actions before the holidays.

The Alton High tennis girls have been bell ringers for the Salvation Army Christmas campaign for many years and they performed that task again this year.

Members delivered bags of pet food and tennis balls to the 5 A’s organization. The group also sent care packages to Alton High alumni in the military.

The Alton High girls' tennis squad members are Difference Makers in the Riverbend area for their community service efforts.

Tennis captain Lauren Massey led the packages to service people efforts with Finley Haynes. Another tennis captain, Jenna Fassler, has a brother, Connor, in the military and a care package was sent to him.

The tennis girls joined the Social Studies Club in their efforts. Some of the girls are also members of that club.

“We are proud of the Redbird alumni in the military,” head girls tennis coach Jesse Macias said. "It gave us pride to send them the care packages at Christmas time."

Alton High grads received a gift and shirt that showed Redbird pride and appreciation for their service.

Coach Macias said he was very appreciative of these efforts by his tennis girls and said they have continued the legacy and tradition of those who preceded them on the squad in exceptional fashion.

