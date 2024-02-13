GLEN CARBON - Christin Rigoni of the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon area often has inspiring Facebook posts and this week she told the positive story of a local man named Hank who treated her son, Jack, and other friends to dinner at Applebees.

Christin said the story began when Jack and friends went to Applebees in Glen Carbon a couple of months ago and struck up a conversation with an older gentleman about football.

“The person said that if the Chiefs ended up winning the Super Bowl, he would treat them all to dinner the night after the big game. He said to show up at 6 p.m. on the Monday after the Super Bowl at Applebees."

Hank, a man of his word, was there and he showed an act of kindness and treated the boys to dinner as promised with the Chiefs win. Hank and others like him are Difference Makers in society with their kind gestures, and they exemplify the pay-it-forward principle.

Christin continued and said: “The gentleman, Hank, sat and talked with them, gave them some life advice and wisdom, and bought their dinner. Jack also found out Hank’s dad was a World War II veteran. It was such a sweet, kind gesture. If anyone knows Hank, please pass along that he’s a class act and he made a great impression on a group of teenage boys.”

Applebees service manager in Glen Carbon Theresa Uzunoff was extremely touched by Hank’s actions when she was told what he did for the boys.

“I always appreciate when someone goes the extra mile for others,” she said. “I also always go over and thank customers personally when I hear of someone doing this type of kind gesture. Applebees has a very home feel and I am proud he did this at our restaurant.”

Theresa probably summed up best when she closed with the following statement: “It is good to know in this day in age there are some people who are a little different and it is nice to know there is still good in this world.”

