EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville firefighter/paramedic Chris Hartsoe is recognized today as a Difference Maker in his community.

Hartsoe is in his fourth year of service with the Edwardsville Fire Department, having been appointed in 2020.

Hartsoe came to Edwardsville with experience in the fire service and emergency medical services. He had previously worked as a firefighter/paramedic in Maryville, where he had also been a paid-on-call firefighter. He had also worked EMS at Christian Hospital, Highland EMS, Troy EMS and Staunton EMS.

The firefighter/paramedic said he was raised in Collinsville, where he grew up around the fire service.

"I’m really happy to serve the Edwardsville community, where I live," Hartsoe said. "I’m also honored to work alongside some of the best in the fire service and to learn from them.”

Chris has been married to his wife, Morgan, for five years and they have three children.

