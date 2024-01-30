EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Court’s Law Librarian and Pro Bono Coordinator, Angela Wille, received some sensational news recently. She was selected as a member of the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Access to Justice's Forms Committee.

Wille will serve a three-year term from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2027. The Commission on Access to Justice was created in 2012 to expand access to the Courts to all people, particularly those low-income and vulnerable. Through the Commission’s work, the need for standardized statewide forms became apparent and the Forms Committee was established.

Today, there are over 350 individual forms that make up 56 form sets. As law librarian, Wille provides these forms to the thousands of yearly patrons who seek the services of the Law Library and Self-Help Center. Wille is a Difference Maker in the region for the constant assistance she provides both patrons and county staff. Her calming presence assists some people in a time when they desperately need guidance and has had a lasting influence on many of the law library patrons.

“I am super excited about it and looking forward to using all my experience to increase access to the courts,” Wille said. “I feel the selection was super meaningful. I have been here nine years.

"I love my job and working with people who come in every day and those who need it.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Wille said the great part of her additional role is she will be able to share with her co-workers the information she learns and expand upon what they all already know about the profession.

“We will meet quarterly via Zoom training with meetings from people from both the southern and northern parts of the state," she said of her new role with the Illinois Supreme Court.

“Wille has a master’s degree in public administration from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.

She graduated from Edwardsville High School and now resides in Rosewood Heights.

“I was looking for a job in the public sector and I have really enjoyed this role,” she said.

To access these services or learn more about the forms available to self-represented litigants, you can visit the Law Library Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon or 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Contact Angela Wille, Law Librarian at (618) 296-4900.

More like this: