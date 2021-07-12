SEE VIDEO:

EDWARDSVILLE - Dieterich Bank had an official ribbon-cutting for its new banking facility at 2159 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville on Monday morning.

The bank was filled with excitement about the opening of the facility. Grand opening festivities will be held the week of July 26th. Snacks and drinks will be available each day along with fun activities and prizes. All members of the community are welcome to attend.

Dieterich Bank CEO Chuck Deters said it was exciting to be in the new facility after a year and a half in a temporary facility. The new facility will offer customers full-service banking in a new and attractive 4,200 square foot building that includes drive-up lanes.

"We have come to Edwardsville because of connections we already had with the Edwardsville area people and how the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon areas are growing," Deters said. “Entering this market with a physical location allows for expanded geography, appeal to different customer segments and execution of the bank’s long-term strategy of increasing size and reach. We are excited to be here to offer the kind of community bank that Dieterich Bank is today.”

Andy Hess, Senior Lender and Senior Vice President, lives in the Edwardsville market and said a few words, "This has been four years in the making. I want to commend the work of Plocher Construction on the project."

Andy is a native of Teutopolis, Illinois and is an active member of the Edwardsville community. Andy is a key leader of the organization. He has overseen the construction project and will maintain an office at the Edwardsville branch location.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Edwardsville felt like such a great fit. Our team is honored and excited to be a part of the Edwardsville community and to provide quality banking services to this area," Hess said. "We were open this past Friday for the first day of business, and it was very exciting."

Dieterich Bank offers personal checking accounts, personal savings accounts, business banking accounts, credit cards, mortgage loans, business loans, and digital banking.

The first Dieterich Bank was located at 101 N. Main St. in Dieterich, IL., and was charted on November 15, 1909. At the start, the bank served farmers, merchants, and the people of the Village of Dieterich.

In 1986, Dieterich Bank expanded to a new facility at 101 S. Main St. in Dieterich where it still operates today. Edwardsville is the 14th branch of Dieterich Bank, Deters said.

The Dieterich Bank Customer Care Center is available from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The new bank lobby hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

For more information, call (618) 659-9559.

Click here to visit the Edwardsville branch of Dieterich Bank website:

https://www.dieterichbank.com/edwardsville

Charles Thomas also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Related Video: