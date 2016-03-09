Did you know that Purcell Street once existed where the Madison County Administration Building now stands?

The street was one short block from Main Street to Second Street on the North side of the Courthouse.  This photo is from the early 1900s before the Bank of Edwardsville built on the corner of Main and Purcell.  Many will remember the Madison Store which was located in the building shown here at the far left.

