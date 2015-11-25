Did you know that during the early 1900s, basketball became very popular among the girls in the Edwardsville area?

This photo shows the 1903 Edwardsville High School sophomore girls team. There were no standardized uniforms at that time. According to the information given with the photo, there was no gym and practices and games took place in any vacant lot that was available.

Those pictured here are (seated L-R): Hazel Crossman, Bonnidel Sisson, Clara McCune, Minna Hack, Cecile Barnsback and Hortense Corbett. Standing, L-R: Florence Dippold, Ann Krome and Hazel Kirkpatrick.