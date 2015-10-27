Did you know that Dominick Pizzini built the Western Brewery Depot in 1894, just one year after moving to Glen Carbon?

With his team of blind horses, he drove to the Illinois Central depot in Glen Carbon, loaded ice and beer from the freight cars, and delivered them to Maryville and Glen Carbon. Around 1905, he rented the original warehouse and built a new tavern and ice house next to it along with a two story residence for his growing family. He retired in 1932 after 39 years.

Dominick Pizzini had emigrated from Austria in 1888 and after working for two years in New Jersey, moved to Litchfield, IL, where he married his wife, Elizabeth. After operating taverns in Litchfield and Gillespie, he and his family moved to the new mining community of Glen Carbon.

During Prohibition, “Dom” donated his tavern building to Goodwill. He owned farmland in Maryville and several pieces of property in Glen Carbon, some of which he donated for the first St. Cecilia Church.

With the repeal of Prohibition in 1933, Dom’s son, William, became an Anheuser Busch distributor in Edwardsville with the repeal of prohibition in 1933.

