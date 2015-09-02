Glen Carbon schools

Did you know that when Glen Carbon was incorporated in 1892, there was already a brick schoolhouse for the children?

Even though the coal mining jobs that were the major source of employment were often uncertain, the residents had a strong dedication to educating their children, a theme that is consistent throughout Madison County’s history. By 1913, a frame school had been added next to the brick school but overcrowding was a problem.

The Glen Carbon residents voted overwhelming to build a new school. The original brick school was torn down and a new brick school built in its place and opened in 1914. It is shown here next to the frame school building.

Photo courtesy of the Madison County Historical Society

 

 

 

