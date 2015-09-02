Did you know that when Glen Carbon was incorporated in 1892, there was already a brick schoolhouse for the children?

Even though the coal mining jobs that were the major source of employment were often uncertain, the residents had a strong dedication to educating their children, a theme that is consistent throughout Madison County’s history. By 1913, a frame school had been added next to the brick school but overcrowding was a problem.

The Glen Carbon residents voted overwhelming to build a new school. The original brick school was torn down and a new brick school built in its place and opened in 1914. It is shown here next to the frame school building.

Article continues after sponsor message

Photo courtesy of the Madison County Historical Society

More like this: