GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon trustees unanimously approved a site plan for a Dick’s Sporting Goods in the village’s Orchard Town Center. With an estimated open date in spring 2025, Dick’s is the latest tenant to claim their spot in the rapidly developing area.

Tim Lowe, senior vice president of Leasing and Development at The Staenberg Group, said Dick’s will bring something new to Orchard Town Center and to the Glen Carbon market in general.

“We really felt that Dick’s Sporting Goods was really a niche that was not here in the market - there are no quality sporting goods in this market and Dicks’ does a really great job,” Lowe said. “They’ve done a lot of cool things, they’re putting interactive things in their stores now between golf simulators and batting cages. It’s really the place for higher-end, better quality apparel and sporting goods.”

Dick’s normally builds stores in one of three sizes, the smallest being 30,000 square feet, the standard size being 50,000 square feet, and the largest - named the “House of Sports” - adding extra space for a batting cage, golf simulator, and other areas to test out sporting equipment. Lowe said Dick’s is working on a new model which adds indoor sports facilities into a standard Dick’s store, which he believes is what will be built in Glen Carbon.

The site plan for Dick’s was approved with two variances - one for parking and one for signage. Lowe said the village code didn’t allow for the parking needed for a multi-use shopping facility like the proposed Dick’s site. He also wanted to allow for greater connectivity between the Dick’s parking lot and Meijer parking lot so that someone can easily get from one lot to the other.

Lowe said Orchard Town Center has one tall pylon sign listing multiple tenants, and all other signs around the development will be short monument signs. He said Dick’s wanted a pylon sign of their own, but they agreed to use an existing monument sign that currently says “Orchard Town Center.”

Village trustees unanimously approved the site plan with both variances. With the site plan approved, Lowe said Dick’s is expected to officially open sometime in spring 2025.

A recording of the presentation and more from the Sept. 26 Village Board meeting is available at the top of this story or on the Village of Glen Carbon Facebook page.

