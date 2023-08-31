ALTON - Triplets Ari, Armani and Alyson Loyd-Lockhart made headlines when they were born two months ago to surprised and ecstatic parents.

Now the triplets are 2 months old, out of the neonatal intensive care unit, and ready to take on the world. To celebrate, the Alton community is rallying around the family with a diaper drive.

“The community truly welcomes our newest triplets in our city,” said Rosetta Brown, Alderwoman of the 4th Ward, who organized the drive. “People are pretty gracious, and they know the need is there. So I’m expecting an overwhelming response.”

People can drop off diapers and wipes at Today’s Beauty Supply, located at 1415 Central Avenue in Alton. The triplets are currently wearing preemie and newborn-size diapers, though bigger sizes would also be a helpful donation as they grow.

Brown explained that her daughter attended school with the triplets’ mother, Alexus Loyd-Lockhart, so she watched Alexus grow up. Alexus has called Brown her “mentor” and noted that she was the one who encouraged the Loyd-Lockhart family to share their story in the first place.

“I’m very proud of the young lady that she has turned out to be,” Brown noted.

The family has an 8-year-old and 7-year-old. After years of being told she would be unable to conceive again due to a lupus diagnosis and different medications, Alexus was shocked to learn she was pregnant with multiples. She experienced several lupus episodes during her pregnancy and went into preterm labor in April.

The babies were born in June at 32 weeks. All four ladies — mom and her triplets — are healthy and happy, though Alexus and her husband Todd joke that they are definitely tired with three newborns.

“Going from two children to five, it’s a lot. I know that I would need help,” Brown said. “And the community, I’m sure they’re going to be generous in doing this…I would like business owners and department stores and just everybody to come together and embrace this. And if you need me to come and pick up the items, just call me at 618-580-2394.”

You can drop off diapers and supplies at Today’s Beauty Supply in Alton. Additionally, the family is currently paying for medical costs out-of-pocket. While Alexus recovers, they are relying solely on her husband’s income. To help with these costs or provide some extra support while the family adjusts, check out their official GoFundMe.

