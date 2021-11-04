ST. LOUIS - Celebrate Latinx culture in St. Louis at the Dia de los Muertos Festival Saturday, November 6 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, November 7, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park.

More information is available at https://mohistory.org/dia-de-los-muertos.

The festival's highlight -- a colorful, quarter-mile-long procession through Forest Park -- takes place at 6 p.m., Saturday, November 6.

The public is invited to join the free celebration which features beautifully decorated family altars representing a variety of Latin American cultural traditions, live music and dance performances, an art display, food and drink vendors, arm painting for kids, a procession through Forest Park, and a number of other activities for the whole family.

The event is presented by the Missouri History Museum in collaboration with Hispanic Festival Inc., Mexicanos en St. Louis, STL Juntos, Latinx Arts Network & Juntos We Read.

Prior to the weekend event, a preview of the art and altars made for the 2021 Día de los Muertos Festival and Celebration of Latinx Culture, is available at the museum from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, November 5.

SCHEDULE FOR SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6

11am—7pm Altar viewing?

11am—7pm Art display?

11am—7pm Outdoor food and drink vendors, including Sammy Tacos and El Chico Bakery?

11am—5pm Make-and-take crafts?

12pm—4pm Arm painting (kids free, adult tickets are $12)?

12—4pm Souvenir printmaking to celebrate loved ones?1pm Cuentos en español en el museo (Spanish storytelling) with Juntos We Read?

1pm—4pm Live music by Tunay?

2pm and 4pm Dance performances by Azteca Dancers, Desde Sud America Bailes del Ecuador, Ballet 314, and Ballet Ollin USA

?6pm — Procession begins (.25-mile walk through Forest Park)

SCHEDULE FOR SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 7

11am—5pm Altar viewing?

11am—5pm Art display?

11am—5pm Outdoor food and drink vendors, including Sammy Tacos and El Chico Bakery?

11am—5pm Make-and-take crafts?

12pm—4pm Arm painting (kids free, adult tickets are $12)?

12pm—4pm Souvenir printmaking to celebrate loved ones?

1pm and 3pm Dance performances by Alma de Mexico?

2pm Cuentos en español en el museo (Spanish storytelling) with Juntos We Read

Día de los Muertos is an annual holiday celebrated throughout Mexico and around the world in other Hispanic cultures. The annual Día de los Muertos Festival at the Missouri History Museum is a high-spirited affair that shares the rich history and traditions of Hispanic/Latinx culture and this holiday by highlighting contributions made by Hispanic artists, musicians, dancers, artisans, and chefs.

For more information visit www.mohistory.org/dia-de-los-muertos.

Videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9FPMFVpfcD4&list=PLieuVNZA88WWdq3sie5Xl0OeQSYkTK_Wf

Great, colorful visuals are available as a quarter-mile-long procession through Forest Park takes place Saturday, November 6 at 6 p.m. (procession starts at the History Museum).

