EDWARDSVILLE - The fall cross country season gets underway Friday as SIUE travels to Charleston, Illinois, for the EIU Walt Crawford Open at the Tom Woodall Panther Trail.

The women's 5K race is set to begin at 3:45 p.m. The men's 8K race follows at 4:30 p.m.

The field for the event includes SIUE, host Eastern Illinois, Illinois, Chicago State, Defiance, UMSL, Danville Area CC and Kaskaskia CC.

Kassidy Dexheimer is the top returner for the Cougar women's cross country team. She placed 26th at the Ohio Valley Conference Championships held this past March.

Zach Walters is the top returner from last March's OVC Championships, a 41st-place finish in his first season with the Cougars. Walters is a former Edwardsville High School star runner.