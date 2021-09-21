NORMAL. – Kassidy Dexheimer ran the 36th fastest time in school history at 6K Friday, posting atime of 22 minutes, 46.3 seconds at the Redbird Invitational.

Dexheimer placed 52nd overall while the Cougars finished 13th in the team race at Weibring Golf Club.

Other finishers for the Cougars were Emily Ellis (24:22.2), Alexis Fischer (24:22.8), Kaitlyn Walker (24:27.1), Caroline Gwaltney (24:31.8), Natalia Rodriguez (26:06.9), Chessy Nikonowicz (26:48.9), Alexis Edgar (26:59.1) and Megan Vogt (27:42.6).

Next up for the Cougars is the Louisville Classic Oct. 2.

