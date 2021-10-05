LOUISVILLE, Ky.-ran the 30th fastest 5K in school history Saturday in 18 minutes, 29.2 seconds at the Louisville Cross Country Classic.

Dexheimer remained steady for the whole race, completing the course at E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park in the top 10 from start to finish.

As a team, SIUE finished 10th among 55 teams in the blue race.

Other SIUE finishers include Kaitlyn Walker (19:28.2), Emily Lemke (19:43.5), Gabby Wood (19:58.6), Chessy Nikonowicz (20:06.7), Natalia Rodriguez (20:15.2), Alexis Fischer (20:19.1), Caroline Gwaltney (20:37.6) and Alexis Edgar (21;47.2).

The Cougars are now idle until Oct. 15 when they travel for the Bradley Pink Classic.