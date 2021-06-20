CHARLESTON - East St. Louis' Devonte Ford won the 110-meter hurdles for the Flyers' only individual state championship, while the 4x100 meter relay team came in third and the 4x200 meter team finished second as Mascoutah won its first-ever championship in any sport in the IHSA Class 2A boys state track and field meet held Friday afternoon at O'Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

The Indians won the championship with 51 points, with Eureka second at 45 points and the Flyers tying for third with Urbana at 41 points each. Burlington Central was fifth with 39 points, Sandwich was sixth at 34.5 points, Marion came in seventh with 30 points, Mahomet-Seymour was eighth with 28 points, Sycamore came in ninth with 25 points and Kankakee rounded out the top ten with 24 points.

Roxana scored seven points in the meet, Triad scored three points and Jersey, East Alton-Wood River and Civic Memorial all failed to score.

Kyle Burgoni of Tolono Unity won the 100 meters with a time of 10.72 seconds, with Kenneth Buchanon of the Flyers sixth at 11.01 seconds and Triad's C.J. Edison having a time of 11.13 seconds. Urbana's Jeremiah Hamilton won the 200 meters with a time of 21.67 seconds, with Ford placing fifth at 22.20 seconds. In the 400 meters, Aden Sears of Eureka won the title with a time of 49.29 seconds, with East Side's Timothy Cross sixth at 50.16 seconds.

In the 800 meters, the champion was Dixon's Brock Dregenberg, who came in at 1:54.69, while East Alton-Wood RIver's Marcus O'Dell had a time of 2:08.51. The 1,600 meters was won by Drew Rogers of Herscher, with a time of 4:13.26, while Drake Bleier of the Knights had a time of 4:50.40. Rogers also won the 3,200 meters, coming in at 9:17.23, with Jackson Collman of CM came in at 10:31.12.

Ford won the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.07 seconds, nipping Mahomet-Seymour's C.J. Shoaf, who had the same time, and Peoria Richwoods' Kevyere Mack, who came in at 14.08 seconds. The Flyers' Demarlynn Taylor had a time of 15.21 seconds, while Jersey's Ethan Mueller was disqualified. Mack won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 38.20 seconds, with Ford coming in seventh at 39.70 seconds, teammate Samuelton Dancer having a time of 40.35 seconds and Mueller came in at 43.04 seconds.

In the relay races, Urbana won the 4x100 meters with a time of 42.11 seconds, while the Flyers' team of Carlos Akins, Ronald McKinnley, Lintez Simmons and Buchanon was third at 42.78 seconds and Triad's team of Jason Randoll, Hunter Jones, Ethan Maxwell and Tashon Crockarell came in at 46.10 seconds. Kankakee won the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:28.88, with the East Side team of Akins, McKinnley, Buchanon and Simmons second at 1:29.03 and the Triad team of Cory Warren, Edison, Tristan Darby and Juliano Cigliana having a time of 1:32.42. Eureka won the 4x400 meters with a time of 3:23.86, with the Flyers' team of Simmons, McKinnley, Buchanon and Ford coming in at 3:29.14. Sycamore were the winners of the 4x800 meters at 8:07.67.

In the field events, Jake Borman of Burlington Central was the winner of the shot put with a throw of 16.64 meters, while Mascoutah's Barry Evans won the discus throw with a toss of 53.86 meters.

The high jump was won by Shoaf, who cleared the bar at 2.07 meters, while Normal University's Colton Nafzinger won the pole vault, clearing the bar at 4.95 meters. Triad's Caleb Rutz was seventh in the pole vault at 4.39 meters.

The long jump was won by Urbana's Daniel Mboyo, who had a distance of 6.98 meters, while Cigliana jumped 5.92 meters. Finally, Jayden McCulskie-Green of Sandwich won the triple jump with a leap of 14.57 meters.

