WOOD RIVER - Devon Green, a senior on a young East Alton-Wood River boys basketball team, is providing leadership for the Oilers and also sets an example for the younger players to look up to and aspire to this season.

Green was the leading scorer for the team with 10 points recently against Roxana. Green, a very engaging and friendly gentleman, is optimistic about the Oilers improving and reaching new heights before the season's close.

Green is a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Oilers.

Green is the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

"I'm feeling pretty optimistic," Green said when asked if the Oilers can turn things around before the close of the year.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

As the only senior on the team with much basketball experience, Green sees his role on the team as a very simple one: Encourage and help his teammates in any way possible.

"I would say I see myself as a senior leader," Green said, "and try to pick people off the ground. I would say, just make our team overall better and boost the morale of our team."

As far as the season goes, Green remains optimistic about good things happening for EAWR.

"I think that once we get our team fully everyone going," Green said, "all the younger kids up to tone, and understanding what the varsity's like, we should be doing pretty good against other teams."

Again, congrats to Green on his Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month honor and what he has meant to his EA-WR team this season with his positive leadership.

More like this: