Developing: Two in custody after death of Jerseyville child
November 6, 2017 10:03 AM November 6, 2017 4:18 PM
JERSEYVILLE - Several sources have confirmed two are in custody following the death of a child in Jerseyville.
No charges have been filed in the incident, which seemed to have taken place some time over the weekend. A press release is expected regarding the incident some time this afternoon, according to officials inside of Jersey County.
No other information is available at this time.