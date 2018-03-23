Streets closing for tonight's Broadway Bash
ALTON - The Alton Police Department has announced the closure of a portion of East Broadway for Friday night's Broadway Bash.
The bash will be a reception for producers of The Small Business Revolution, including host Amanda Brinkman and this season's co-host Ty Pennington of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. East Broadway is closed from Langdon to George Streets. A Facebook post by the Alton Police Department assured the street would be open again by noon Saturday.
Brinkman and Pennington will be announcing the six businesses being featured on the third season of the show, which is sponsored by the Minneapolis-based Deluxe Corporation and airs on Hulu, YouTube and the Deluxe Corporation's website. Not only will those businesses be featured on the show, they will also be able to split $500,000 between each other and the city itself.
Shuttles to the celebration, which coincides with Mustache March - an event raising money for local police departments being held at Bluff City Grill, will start at 4 p.m., and the celebration will begin around 5 p.m.
After mingling with the crowd, Brinkman and Pennington will announce the six businesses they have chosen after a week of filmed interviews with a "short list" of 12.
At 9 p.m., shuttles will stop carrying people.
