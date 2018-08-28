GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College issued a security notice on its Facebook page just after 10 a.m. Tuesday alerting people staff was notified of a “possible threat to campus.”

According to the posting, the college worked to secure its campuses after receiving the notification. It said the college would remain open on Tuesday, but alerted students and visitors of an increased police presence on all campuses. A representative of the Madison County Sheriff's Office said the threat had no credible backing from supportive intelligence at this point outside of an anonymous phone call. That representative said the office was taking the threat seriously, however.

The Facebook post said the Madison County Sheriff's Office and Alton Police Department are working to identify the caller and “resolve the possible threat.”

Anyone with any information on this or anyone who sees anything possibly deemed as suspicious is asked to report it to Lewis and Clark Community College's campus security at (618) 468-2300.

“We take your safety and the safety of this campus very seriously,” the Facebook posting declared.

More information and real-time updates can be found at www.lc.edu/news as well as the college's Facebook page.

