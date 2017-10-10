JERSEY COUNTY - Officers from the Jersey County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police have established a "drug enforcement zone" on Highway 67, just beyond the border of Madison and Jersey Counties, between Godfrey and Delhi.

A member of law enforcement said officers must have a probable cause in order to pull vehicles over in this type of fashion, whether expired sticker, speeding or crossing the center line.

A drug dog can sniff around the vehicle and if it hits there is a probable cause for a search.

An officer of the Illinois State Police said he could not comment on the action nor could he remark on its reason, but sources living close to the area have told Riverbender.com police have been active in that area since 11:30 a.m. A call to the Jersey County Sheriff's Office was answered by a person claiming to have no knowledge of the ongoing drug enforcement. Signs before the zone both warn of it and add canine units are also in use.

While on the scene, reporters witnessed police pull a late model high end Mercedes-Benz sports car to the side of the highway. The purpose of the stops and the reasoning behind the car selections are not known at this time.

When asked about the legality of such zones, Illinois American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) media contact Ed Yohnka said courts have given police a broad range of latitude when setting up enforcement zones such as these, but added "things can get awfully messy."

"Over the last few years, courts have given police a broad range of latitude with things like this," Yohnka said. "We recently had a case in Illinois, which didn't go our way with our arguments, but we think engaging a drug dog around someone's car is a pretty significant intrusion. I think there needs to be a significant probable cause for that measure. I think that's where things get awfully messy."

Yohnka also said enforcement zones such as these are not effective. Due to word of mouth and the prevalence of social media, actual drug traffickers will take alternate routes. He also said the use of these zones is exceedingly expensive for taxpayers, adding if one is in use it should have some sort of justification in the interest of public safety.

A request for comment has been sent to the Illinois State District 18 Police's Public Information Office. Once that information is obtained, more information will be presented.

