EAST ALTON - A trailer in the 200 block of Cooper in East Alton was destroyed by a devastating fire around 10 p.m. despite valiant efforts by area firefighters to extinguish it.

Article continues after sponsor message

Firefighters said the home was vacant at the time of the fire. The fire was a box alarm with East Alton Fire Department the lead, the Wood River Fire Department, Roxana Fire Department, Alton Memorial Ambulance and East Alton Police on hand.

The firefighters had the blaze out within about 25 minutes, a short time considering the magnitude of the fire.

More details to come.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: