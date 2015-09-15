Devan Walker of Alton Middle School and Nora Sancamper of North Elementary School were named as Students of the Month for September by the Alton Area Optimist Club.

The Alton Area Optimist Club gives a $25 gift card to the student as well as a $25 donation to a non-profit organization of the student’s choice.

Devan is the daughter of Adam and Laura Walker of Godfrey. She chose McDonalds for her gift card and the Make a Wish Foundation for her donation. Devan is an 8th grade student at Alton Middle School and is involved in the school’s orchestra. She has played the violin for several years. Devan began learning sign language in the 3rd grade because she has a friend who could not speak and wanted to be able to communicate with her. She plans on pursuing a career as an interpreter for the deaf and non-verbal. She would like to work with middle school aged children. When asked if she could change one thing in this world what would it be? She responded by saying that she would want all people to be treated equally. Especially people who are disabled. When Devan was in the second grade, she raised money through selling lollipops for the Make a Wish Foundations. This is her passion and is why she chose that organization for her donation.

Nora Sancamper is the daughter of Robert and Valeria Sancamper of Godfrey. She is a 3rd grader at North Elementary School. She chose Michael’s for her gift card and the 5 A’s for her donation. Nora is a shining example of what a north Star represents. She is active in school life through her participation in Young Authors, Science Fair, and the Accelerated Reader Program. She is an outstanding role model and follows the school’s three expectations which are being responsible, respectful and safe. Her favorite place in the school is the library because she loves to read. Nora is always thinking of others. She often makes cookies and delicious treats for her teachers and principals. She shares her brilliant ideas on how to improve our school by creating posters/signs for us to hang around the school so other students will know and follow the rules. Nora’s smile and positive attitude warms your heart and spirit. “I just like to be nice and help people. It feels good on the inside and outside and it makes other people feel good, too.”

The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth oriented community service organization that has been in existence for over 60 years in the Riverbend area. The Alton Area Optimist club sponsors various youth sports teams, supports Boys and Girls Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights, Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. The Alton Area Optimist is also a yearly sponsor of the 1st Responder Recognition Dinner. Our biggest activity is the bestowing of several college or trade school scholarships to area high school students each year

