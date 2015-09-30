ELSAH - Julianna Determan thrives on going out strong in her cross-country races and trying to stay there until the finish.

Determan did just that on Tuesday at the Elsah George Havens Invitational Meet at Principia College, leading her team to first place with a time of 19:45. She was followed by Edwardsville teammates who finished 2nd, 3rd and 4th. Sophomore Lori Cashdollar took second with a time of 20:05, freshman Kiara Delgado finished with a time of 20:06 and Haley Allard was fourth. Edwardsville finished the meet with a perfect 15 points to take the team crown. Jersey was second with 75 points.

Determan has always been one of the Tigers’ top cross country runners since her freshman year and she is rounding back into shape after a slight injury in track and field in the late spring.

“Julianna had a little bit of a late start and is getting back into form,” Edwardsville coach George Patrylak said. “A lot of the younger ladies and Cashdollar are starting to figure things out. We are so deep on the girls side that an okay race can put you back three or four runners. I was really impressed with the effort.”

Kennison Adams finished fifth for the Tigers in 20:46 and eighth overall. The Tigers' Katelyn Singh was ninth overall (20:49); Lauren Meyer was 10th (20:57); Abby Schrobilg was 12th (21:43); Caitlyn Scheibal, was 13th (21:56).

For the boys, sophomore Frankie Romano nipped freshman Roland Prenzler for third place. Both recorded a time of 16:53. Jersey won the meet with 34 points, compared to second place Edwardsville with 36 points.

Edwardsville's Dan Powell was sixth (17:08); Jacob Schoenthal was 11th (17:31); and Luke Raffaelle was 12th (17:33).

The boys and girls run Saturday in the Peoria Invitational Meet.

