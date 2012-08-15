All Are Welcome to Attend a Unique Night of Fun, Food and Fundraising

WHO: Gala Chairperson and Auctioneer Mike Leopold, representatives from event beneficiary Scott Field Heritage Air Park, event sponsors, and hundreds of attendees

WHAT: A Margaritaville-themed dinner and auction fundraiser at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport to benefit the Scott Field Heritage Air Park and Scott Air Force Base Air Show

WHEN: Friday, August 24, 2012 at 6 p.m.

WHERE: MidAmerica St. Louis Airport, located at 9656 Air Terminal Drive, Mascoutah, IL 62258

SIGNIFICANCE: Tickets are now available for the annual Margaritaville-themed dinner and silent auction to raise funds to support the Scott Air Force Base Air Show and to benefit the Scott Field Heritage Air Park. The fundraiser will be held on Friday, August 24, 2012, in the passenger terminal at MidAmerica Airport, with all the festivities beginning at 6 p.m. Attendees will enjoy great food in a colorful atmosphere, inspired by Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville. Guests attending the event will also have the chance to participate in a silent auction during which they can bid on a variety of items, donated by sponsors of the event. Some of the items up for bid include a vacation at a condo in Florida, a specially designed fire hydrant, several dinners, golf outings and more. Tickets for the dinner are $125. Current sponsors for this year’s fundraising event and/or the Air Show include Civic Progress, the Regional Business Council, Lindenwood University and the Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information about ordering tickets or for sponsorship opportunities, contact Mike Leopold at 618-235-8240.

