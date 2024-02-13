BETHALTO - Destiny Slone is only a senior in high school, but she has already proven herself as a natural leader.

For her hard work, Destiny Slone is a DD Homes Network Student of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

Slone has excelled in all of the leadership roles she has taken on. She currently serves as the Student Council president after completing her tenure as vice president during her junior year. She is also an officer with the National Honor Society, which requires high grades and several community service hours.

Slone participates as a member of Spanish Club, the Spanish National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta, a national mathematics honor society. She volunteers frequently with CM’s community service club, Eagle Nation Community Outreach, and she serves as a freshman mentor to underclassmen. She also regularly helps with Special Olympics events, blood drives and food drives, and she reads to kids at the local elementary schools.

While her classes, extracurriculars and community service projects keep her busy, Slone enjoys hanging out with friends, watching movies, shopping and working out in her free time. She also takes pictures for Civic Memorial’s yearbook, and she received the Rising Eagle of the Year award from her school.

With all of these accomplishments, it’s not surprising that Slone has big plans. She knows exactly what she wants to do after she graduates.

“I plan to attend the University of Louisville and major in dental hygiene,” she said.

Congratulations to Destiny for this recognition by Civic Memorial High School and the DD Homes Network!

